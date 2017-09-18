Government/Public Building Best Project: César Chávez Hall and Harriet Tubman Hall

Stony Brook University César Chávez Hall and Harriet Tubman Hall

Stony Brook, N.Y.

Best Project

Project Developer/Owner: Stony Brook University

General Contractor/Construction Manager: Aurora Contractors Inc.

Lead Design Firm: KSQ Architects PC

Structural Engineer: GACE Consulting Engineers

Civil Engineer: BL Cos.

MEP Engineer: Sage Engineering Associates LLP

César Chávez Hall and Harriet Tubman Hall, which opened last fall and early this year at Stony Brook University, are the largest mixed-use facilities on campus. The halls were built to meet the increased demand for on-campus housing for new and returning students and to provide enhanced living standards for students.

“Residential life is no longer just about a bed to sleep in,” says Frank Vero Jr., executive vice president of Aurora Contractors. “This facility enhances each student’s university experience by featuring numerous amenities, including smart lounges for group study, quiet areas and multipurpose rooms that are all equipped with high-speed wireless and dining designed to combine social and academic activities for the entire campus community.”

The 350,000-sq-ft space incorporates dining, residential, communal and teaching spaces. The residential space adds 759 new beds to campus housing, featuring rooms equipped with private bathrooms, while the 60,000-sq-ft dining area includes 10 mini restaurants.

The design and construction team created a detailed plan that took into account the location of the project—a heavily populated portion of the campus surrounded by active, occupied buildings on a gradually sloping grade. The project also needed to be tied into the university’s existing high temperature hot water system.

Special care was taken to manage the aging existing system and maintain the service for the rest of the campus. Construction also included a roof system combining plants, stone benches and decks.

The project helped Stony Brook University achieve the largest campus housing program in the 64-school State University of New York (SUNY) system.



