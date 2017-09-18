Health Care Best Project: New York-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital

New York-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital

New York City

Best Project

Project Owner/Developer: New York-Presbyterian Hospital

General Contractor/Construction Manager: Gilbane Building Co.

Lead Design Firm: Array Architects

Structural Engineer: Thornton Tomasetti

MEP Engineer: AKF Group

The construction of New York-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital (CHoNY) is a multi-phased project that spanned four years across various floors and departments. All construction activities were planned and coordinated within the fully occupied children’s hospital, which at times required work to occur adjacent to patients in ICU beds.

The hospital is made up of three buildings, ranging in age from 10 to 90 years. The project included improvements in the existing MEP infrastructure of the hospital’s north and central buildings to meet service capacities necessary for the additional upgrades.

“An active acute care facility like CHoNY is one of the most sensitive environments to renovate, which is disruptive by nature,” says Peter Mulcahey, area manager and vice president at project contractor Gilbane Building Co. “The entire team was committed to completing this renovation project but remained dedicated to making the patients the No. 1 priority.”

A full renovation of 12,000 sq ft created space for the relocation and expansion of the antepartum maternity unit. The team then refurbished 10,500 sq ft for the pediatric intensive care unit to include 14 private rooms as well as space for support services and waiting and consultation areas.

The previous intensive care unit was converted into the cardiac neonatal intensive care unit, which features private and semi-private patient rooms as well as airborne infectious isolation rooms.

In addition to the extensive interior work, the project team designed the light-filled space with bright colors, quotes from literature and other designs with the patients and their families in mind to offer distractions from illness and to encourage healing.



Back to Ingenuity On Display Across the Region