Highway/Bridge Best Project: Reconstruction of Union Turnpike Retaining Wall

Reconstruction of Union Turnpike Retaining Wall

Queens, N.Y.

Award of Merit

Key Players

Project Owner/Developer: New York City Dept. of Design and Construction (NYCDDC)

General Contractor/Construction Manager: SI Engineering PC

Contractor: Granite Works Inc.

The retaining wall along Union Turnpike was reconstructed through the portion of the road adjacent to Grand Central Parkway and Jackie Robinson Parkway between Austin Street and 126th Street. With displaced stones, missing and damaged joint mortar and cracks in concrete, the wall had become a safety hazard to the roadways below, subjecting them to falling objects.

The project involved removing and replacing existing wall stones, adding new light fixtures and cleaning drainage structures.

Given the nature and the location of the work, the team implemented a detailed maintenance and protection of traffic plan to provide safe working conditions for workers and vehicles. The plan included daily inspections, progress meetings, site patrol and other precautions.

Despite a tight daily time window imposed by the New York City Dept. of Transportation, the project was able to finish ahead of schedule.



