Egypt To Begin Construction of Renewable Power Plants

Construction of three renewable energy projects with a design capacity of 376 MW in Egypt by international consortiums is set to commence before the end of December as part of the country’s government-approved plan to generate 10.7 GW from wind and solar technologies by 2022.

A consortium led by French multinational electric utility company Engie disclosed in October it has signed a build, own and operate contract for a 250-MW wind farm in Egypt’s Rhas Gharib area the Gulf of Suez. Engie’s partners include Japan’s Toyota Tsusho Corp. and Eurus Energy Corp. with a 40% share in the project and Egypt’s Orascom Construction Ltd that has a 20% stake in the wind farm.

The project represents 3.5% of 7200 MW total new wind energy generation Egypt’s plans over the next five years. Cost is estimated at $400 million. Financing is being provided by the Japanese Bank for International Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Cooperation and French multinational banking and financial services company Societe Generale.

Japan’s Export Credit Agency NEXIS is providing insurance cover for the commercial lenders for the project, which will take 24 months to complete from the groundbreaking. Electricity generated from the wind farm will be sold to the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. under a 20-year power-purchase agreement. The company, however, could not immediately confirm the tariff at which it will buy the electricity from the project, said to be the first independent power producer wind plant of its kind and size in Egypt. Likewise, Engie is yet to confirm the number and make of turbines to be installed at the wind farm or the supplier.

Engie, formerly GDF Suez, in June 2016 signed an agreement with Nareva, a Moroccan energy firm wholly owned by King Mohammed VI’s holding company SNI, for the construction of between 5000 MW and 6000 MW of new generation capacity. By 2025, electricity would be delivered to the five African countries of Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon and Egypt.

Meanwhile, France-based Eren Renewable Energy S.A. has concluded financing for two solar photovoltaic plants at Egypt’s Benban Complex in Aswan province. The solar projects were awarded under the country’s first phase of the feed-in-tariff (FIT) scheme initially launched by state-owned New and Renewable Energy Authority in 2014. The goal was to attract foreign independent power developers and financiers to Egypt’s initial planned procurement of 4.3 GW of solar and wind power production by the end of 2017. Phase one of the FIT scheme provided for tariff price of USD 13.6 cents/KWh to 14.35 cents/KWh for projects with minimum capacity of 500 KW and maximum of 50 MW. Eren is partnering with Access Power, a developer, owner and operator of power projects in emerging markets.

The two solar PV plants, with a combined capacity of 126 MW, are being financed by a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development and Proparco, the private-sector financing arm of the French Development Agency. Both have jointly provided $111.6 million of senior debt for both solar PV plants.

The projects are also part of Egypt’s drive to generate 3.5GW from PV and concentrating solar power technologies by 2022 and are expected to reduce more than 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per a year.