UK Nonprofit Seeks Funds for Refurb of Iconic Iron Bridge

The owner of the Iron Bridge, the world’s first bridge made of iron, is crowd-funding the last $33,000 for a $4.7-million refurbishment project, slated to end in a year’s time. Completed in 1779 over the River Severn in Shropshire, U.K., the bridge’s arch has become overstressed, partly by ground movement that shortened the 30.5-meter span by 30 centimeters and raised its crown by 10 cm, says Morgan Cowles, head of maintenance at English Heritage, the nonprofit owner. An earlier investigation found that iron-casting irregularities contributed to distortions. English Heritage will ensure full project funding and has secured $1.2 million from the German Hermann Reemtsma cultural foundation, Hamburg.