Hatch Unveils His $1.5T Tax-Cut Plan

Republicans’ quest for a major tax-cut bill has advanced in Congress, with House committee approval on Nov. 9 of a $1.5-trillion measure and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch’s rollout of his proposal the same day.

Design and construction industry groups have been paying particular attention to provisions affecting “pass-through” business entities—sole proprietorships, partnerships and S corporations—that are widespread within those industries. Pass-throughs are taxed at individual, not corporate, rates.

At the time this story was posted to enr.com late on Nov. 9, industry officials were studying the details of the proposal that Hatch, a Utah Republican, released earlier that evening, and the latest version of the bill drafted by Republicans on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, which wrapped up a four-day markup in the afternoon.

Both versions would provide tax breaks to some pass-throughs but the Hatch plan and the original Ways and Means measure would exclude those in certain service industries, including architecture and engineering, from being eligible for those breaks.

Construction and engineering groups also were disappointed that the GOP tax-writers didn’t include provisions to provide new revenue for infrastructure, such as a “fix” for the financially weak Highway Trust Fund.

Moreover, the Ways and Means bill also would eliminate one infrastructure financing tool, private-activity bonds. The Hatch bill appears to leave such bonds intact.

In broad strokes, drafters of the Ways and Means and Hatch proposals say they have similar aims, including tax cuts for individuals and corporations. Democrats, however, are blasting both plans as giving away too much to companies and to the wealthiest taxpayers.

There are some differences, however, between the two versions. For example, the Ways and Means plan cuts the corporate rate to 20%, from 35% now. Hatch also calls for a 20% cut but that rate doesn’t kick in until 2019.

That delay reduces the provision’s total revenue loss to the Treasury. Senate and House Republicans are aiming to keep their bills’ price tags under $1.5 trillion, which would allow for passage by a simple majority.

The congressional Joint Committee on Taxation estimates the Hatch bill at $1.496 trillion. It pegged the original Ways and Means version at $1.414 trillion, but changes made during the committee’s multi-day markup session pushed the total over $1.5 trillion, at some points.

Hatch plans to begin the Finance Committee's markup of his bill on Nov. 13; House Republican leaders plan to bring the Ways and Means bill to the floor on or about the same day.

Assuming both chambers approve measures, their differences would be worked out in House-Senate negotiations. The final compromise version then would come to each chamber for a floor vote.