Buildings

San Francisco Seeks Help in Redeveloping Forlorn Piers

October 25, 2017
KEYWORDS Pier Restoration / Port of San Francisco / Waterfront development
Reprints
No Comments

The Port of San Francisco is looking for ideas to salvage and redevelop eight under­used and deteriorating waterfront piers. Originally constructed for industrial uses, the piers have failed to keep up with the city’s other waterfront revitalization efforts, despite their prominent location; distinctive bulkhead buildings, clad in white stucco and red-tiled roofs; and views of San Francisco Bay. Some estimates put the cost of making the piers and their associated structures safe for reuse at $100 million. As part of an ongoing update to its waterfront land-use plan, the port is encouraging developers and organizations to offer creative ideas for restoring the eight piers. Avoiding pitfalls that have sunk other pier redevelopment plans will be challenging, however. In addition to the repair costs, any proposal must conform with current height restrictions on new construction, unless voters grant an exception for a specific project.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article