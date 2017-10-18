N.J. Considers 100% Clean-Energy State Power by 2050

The New Jersey Senate is weighing clean-energy bills that would include requiring 100% of state power to come from renewable sources by 2050. Proponents say solar development fell to 8 MW a month from 40 MW a month since 2009 under Gov. Chris Christie (R), who steps down in January. Legislation sets a target to support 3,500 MW of offshore wind energy by 2030 and mandates each power generator to deploy 600 MW of storage capacity by 2021. The bills could be enacted by his successor, to be elected on Nov. 7. Democrat Philip Murphy, who leads in state polls, says he supports them. Business interests oppose them, saying they are too expensive.