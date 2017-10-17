Health Care Award of Merit: Bunny Mellon Healing Garden Dedicated to the First Ladies of the United States

Bunny Mellon Healing Garden Dedicated to the First Ladies of the United States

Washington, D.C.

Award of Merit

Owner: Children’s National Medical Center

Lead Design Firm: Perkins + Will

General Contractor: DAVIS Construction

Structural Engineer: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

MEP Engineer: Leach Wallace Associates Inc.

Landscape Architect: Michael Vergason Landscape Architects Ltd.

Subcontractors: Hardesty Concrete Construction Inc.; Capital Welding Inc.; Power Solutions (Electrical); Dominion Mechanical Contractors Inc.

The project team renovated part of the roof area above the Children’s National Medical Center’s clinical laboratory in Washington, D.C., to create a healing garden where young patients can safely enjoy being outside. The scope included structural steel modifications to the existing roof structure to support the additional weight of a green roof system. The upgrades required more than 3,000 worker-hours of steel welding and 25 tons of steel materials. To minimize disruption for patients, staff and visitors, crews installed temporary exhaust fans, a welding smoke evacuation system and carbon filters over the adjacent air-handler intakes.

The 7,200-sq-ft space consists of serpentine and concrete planter walls; a drainable overlay system on patient-safe walkways; built-in benches; a custom fountain; and a glass wall system overlooking the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument.

The project was made possible, in part, by donations of design and construction services from Perkins + Will and DAVIS Construction, respectively. The team implemented an integrated project delivery approach.

The project was named in honor of the first ladies of the U.S. and included design aspects of the White House garden.



