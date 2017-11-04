Enr-justin-rice
ENR New England to Hold Best Projects Awards Event on Dec. 12

New England Best Projects
The ENR New England Best Project awards will be handed out in Boston on December 12. Photo by David Fox.
November 4, 2017
Justin Rice
The 2017 ENR New England Best Project Awards event will be held on Dec. 12 at the Hyatt Regency Boston.

To register for the event click here.

To see the full list of ENR New England's Best Project winners click here. The winners will also be profiled in depth in the November print issue of ENR New England.

The ENR Regional Best Projects Awards are a series of special events to celebrate and honor the building teams that created the best projects of 2016. Independent juries of industry leaders in design and construction from each of ENR's 10 regional editions will judge the projects using five criteria, including safety, innovation and teamwork.

