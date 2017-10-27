ENR California Announces Preliminary List of Top Specialty Contractors

Below is a preliminary list of ENR California’s Top Specialty Contractors. ENR California will feature the region's annual list of Top Specialty Contractors, along with a profile of KHS&S, our California Specialty Contractor of the Year, in the November issue.
Thank you to the firms listed below that participated in this year’s survey.
Top Specialty Contractors (in Alphabetical Order)
A.O. Reed & Co.
A-C Electric Company
ACCO Engineered Systems
American Technologies, Inc.
AMPAM Parks Mechanical, Inc
Architectural Glass & Aluminum Co., Inc.
Barnum & Celillo Electric, Inc.
Bayside Interiors, Inc
Bergelectric Corp.
Best Contracting Services, Inc.
Bomel Construction Co., Inc.
California Drywall
Collins Electrical Company, Inc.
Comfort Systems USA
Concrete Value Corp
Cool-Roof Systems
CSI Electrical Contractors, Inc.
Cupertino Electric, Inc.
EMCOR Group, Inc.
Enclos Corp Foundation Constructors, Inc.
George E. Masker, Inc.
Harris Superior Ca, Inc. dba Superior Air Handling
Heartland Acoustics & Interiors
Helix Electric, Inc.
INTREN L.L.C.
ISEC, Inc.
K&S Air Conditioning, Inc.
KHS&S Contractors
Kovach Building Enclosures
Largo Concrete Inc.
Mastec, Inc.
Mission Bell
Murphy Industrial Coatings
Nevell Group, Inc.
Nibbi Concrete Pan-Pacific
Mechanical LLC
Power Design Inc.
Prime Electric
Pro-Craft Construction, Inc.
Redwood Electric Group, Inc
Rosendin Electric Shaw & Sons Inc.
SME Steel Contractors, Inc.
Superior Gunite
Sure Steel, Inc.
Terra Millennium Corporation
The Morse Group, Inc.
The Raymond Group
Truesdell Corporation of California
Universal Plant Services, Inc.
Vellutini Corp dba Royal Electric Company
W. Bradley Electric, Inc.
W.a. Rasic Construction Company, Inc.
West Valley Construction Company, Inc.
Xcel Mechanical Systems, Inc.
