Best Sports/Entertainment: Cowlitz Reservation Development

Cowlitz Reservation Development

Ridgefield, Wash.

Award of Merit

Owner: Cowlitz Indian Tribe

Developer: Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

Lead Design Firm: The Friedmutter Group

General Contractor: Swinerton Builders

Civil Engineer: Kittelson & Associates Inc.

Wastewater Engineer: Parametrix

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe’s $196-million reservation development is actually three projects in one. The owner and developer chose three separate firms to build the Ilani Casino, a water treatment facility and a highway interchange.

The steel construction for the 356,000-sq-ft casino building is supported by a cast-in-place shallow foundation. The new interchange over Interstate 5 included a bridge and, most challenging, a six-month permitting delay. The wastewater treatment plant was built to be able to double its capacity to accommodate future growth.

The project team also contributed to the community, helping to raise $77,000 for an outdoor education program at the local high school and donating more than 300 hours of service.



