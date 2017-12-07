Best Sports/Entertainment: Cowlitz Reservation Development
Cowlitz Reservation Development
Ridgefield, Wash.
Award of Merit
Owner: Cowlitz Indian Tribe
Developer: Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority
Lead Design Firm: The Friedmutter Group
General Contractor: Swinerton Builders
Civil Engineer: Kittelson & Associates Inc.
Wastewater Engineer: Parametrix
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe’s $196-million reservation development is actually three projects in one. The owner and developer chose three separate firms to build the Ilani Casino, a water treatment facility and a highway interchange.
The steel construction for the 356,000-sq-ft casino building is supported by a cast-in-place shallow foundation. The new interchange over Interstate 5 included a bridge and, most challenging, a six-month permitting delay. The wastewater treatment plant was built to be able to double its capacity to accommodate future growth.
The project team also contributed to the community, helping to raise $77,000 for an outdoor education program at the local high school and donating more than 300 hours of service.
