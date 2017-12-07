GOP Lawmakers Aim for Final Tax-Cut Bill

As House and Senate legislators prepare to negotiate a compromise tax-cut bill, some construction groups prefer the version the Senate passed on Dec. 2 over the House-approved measure, particularly because of better provisions for partnerships and other pass-through entities. But the American Institute of Architects strongly criticized both chambers’ bills, partly because architects and engineers are excluded from the pass-through breaks.

Senate passage of a $1.4-trillion-plus tax-cut package marked a major step forward for the legislation, the top Capitol Hill priority for GOP law­makers and the Trump administration.

The next step is a House-Senate conference committee to work out differences between the bills. House Republicans named their negotiators on Dec. 4; Senate leaders were expected to announce their team soon after that.

A central issue for design and construction groups is how the bills treat pass-throughs, which account for a majority of the firms in the industry. To help push the Senate bill to approval, Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and other GOP leaders boosted a deduction for pass-throughs to 23% from an earlier version’s 17.4%.

But like other Senate bill provisions for individual taxes, the pass-through deduction would expire on Dec. 31, 2025. The bill’s cut in the corporate rate, which applies to C-corporations, doesn’t kick in for a year but then becomes permanent.

Stephen Sandherr, Associated General Contractors of America CEO, in a Dec. 1 statement noted that the Senate bill was “substantially improved” in the days leading up to the final vote, citing the larger deduction for pass-throughs. But he added, “The fact that the cut is temporary is concerning.” AGC also is disappointed that, to pay for other tax cuts, the Senate reinstated the alternative minimum tax for corporations and individuals. That action “is something we would like to see fixed by the conference committee,” says AGC spokesman Brian Turmail.

AIA is pushing for changes in the final version, too. Thomas Vonier, AIA president, noted that the House and Senate measures specifically exclude architects from the pass-through benefits. He observed, “There is no public-policy reason to do this.”

Further, AIA is unhappy that the House bill eliminates the credit for historic buildings; the Senate retains but weakens the credit, AIA says. Vonier said that if either bill is approved, “Congress would be making a terrible mistake.”

The National Association of Home Builders, which opposed the House bill, calls the Senate’s “a step in the right direction.” NAHB said the Senate measure “brings more parity in how pass-through businesses and C-corporations are taxed, enabling them to maintain a level playing field with large corporations.”