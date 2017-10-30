MidAtlanticMid Atlantic Construction Projects

Landmark DC Property Poised for “Urban Village” Makeover

Fannie Mae
The redevelopment of the Fannie Mae property in northwest Washington, D.C. includes a mixed-use “urban village” with residences, hotels and commercial space. Photo courtesy Wiki Media Commons.
October 30, 2017
Jim Parsons
KEYWORDS building / fannie mae / Headquarters / property / Redevelopment / Washington
Reprints
No Comments

The future of the iconic Fannie Mae property in northwest Washington, D.C., with a mixed-use “urban village” redevelopment plan that includes residences, hotels and commercial space.

Fannie Mae, the nickname of the Federal National Mortgage Association, has long occupied the 10-acre site along Wisconsin Avenue, which was best known for its expansive front lawn and Williamsburg-style headquarters building, constructed in the early 1960s. With the agency relocating to a new location in downtown Washington in 2018, a joint venture North America Sekisui House, LLC and DC-based Roadside Development purchased the property for $89 million last fall.

Although the final redevelopment strategy has yet to be finalized, preliminary plans released to the public earlier this month call for a nine-building complex containing more than 700 residential units, 68,000-sq ft of office and cultural use space and more than 200,000 sq ft for retail and restaurants.

A 150-room boutique hotel will occupy the upper renovated levels of the existing 228,000-sq ft headquarters building, while an 80,000-sq ft grocery store will be incorporated underneath the building. An addition to the main building, built in the 1970s, and an above-ground parking structure will both be demolished.

Plans call for construction and renovation work to begin as soon as Fannie Mae vacates the property, with completion currently scheduled for 2022.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Recent Articles by Jim Parsons

I-66 Express Lanes P3 Reaches Financing Milestone With TIFIA Loan Approval

Delays Mount for North Denver Commuter Rail

Jim_parsons

Jim Parsons is a freelance writer who covers the industry from metro Washington, DC.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article