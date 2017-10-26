Meet ENR's National Top 20 Under 40

Scott Armstrong

Senior Associate & Regional Design Management Leader, Gensler

Rising-star architect helmed design of two high-profile Dallas projects, mentors architecture students and helped gain zoning status for the city’s first urban farm.



Joshua Broder

President & CEO, Tilson Technology Management Inc.

Army vet grew telecom firm’s once-fledgling construction unit into its largest group. Firm is an Inc. 5000 list perennial, now with 200 staff, half of whom are veterans.



Jonathan Burgess

Vice President of Sustainable Operations, The Spinnaker Group

An expert to many in design of sustainable buildings, infrastructure and communities, Burgess helped bring a Miami neighborhood redevelopment to life from a 30-acre brownfield.



Melissa Countryman

Vice President, JLL

A rising star in health-care project management, this driven executive has successfully shepherded large Carolinas jobs and advances construction education through industry and community activism.



Enrique Elizondo

Superintendent, GH Phipps Construction Cos.

Results-driven leader earned a Six Sigma green belt, leads Colorado’s Hispanic contractors group, and is a student mentor and community partner.



Afsaneh “Anna” Farokhi

Commissioning Manager, Fluor Corp.

A 12-year Fluor global veteran, Farokhi chose construction to improve lives and shape civilization. Fluent in five languages and a company-wide trainer and mentor, she now manages pre-commissioning and turnover activities on a multibillion dollar ethane cracker project in Texas.



Mani Golparvar-Fard

Associate Professor, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; CEO and Co-Founder, Reconstruct Inc.

This engineering-computer science guru to both students and industry executives holds 14 patents and runs a project tech start-up.



Derek Hoffine

Operations Manager, Hensel Phelps

One of the firm’s youngest ops managers, he was tapped to open and run its large South Florida office and is a point person for lean construction, field technology application and student mentoring.



Damaris Hollingsworth

Vice President, THOR Design Plus

A driven professional and role model in architecture, she empowers high-performing teams and client satisfaction through design, and pushes industry changes in career and pay fairness for women and people of color.



Noopur Jain

Statewide Engineering Manager-Complex Structures, California High-Speed Rail Authority

This core leader of an epic project is a role model for women in transportation in the U.S. and in her native India—and for her two kids.



Heath Kearney

Senior Project Manager, UGI Energy Services LLC

A decorated former infantry officer, he brought leadership skills and successful results to projects, peers and pipeline owners while serving the community.



Tommy Linstroth

CEO, Green Badger LLC

This serial entrepreneur created a now widely-used technology product to ease LEED project compliance, a green-construction consulting firm and a nonprofit to help other nonprofits build sustainably.



Andrew Liu

Co-Founder and Head of Growth, Arrivo CORP.

Technical smarts, entrepreneurial drive and visioning skills propelled this civil engineer’s new venture to build the transportation-transforming Hyperloop.



Dave Lubitz

Chief Operating Officer, Aguirre & Fields LP

Engineer’s low-key demeanor belies his impact on firm operations and strategy, which speaks volumes. He is one of five company owners and active in industry groups.



Jennifer Marcy

Program Manager, Atkins

Nationally recognized flood-risk mapping and floodplain management expert has trained thousands of industry, government and community professionals in use of new resilience planning strategies.



Tarelle Osborn

President, Osborn Consulting Inc.

Risk-loving engineer laid pipe to fund college and started a firm against the odds. Repeat clients and awards later, she champions employees and rising firms.



Laura Flannery Sachtleben

Principal, Stantec

Architect turned executive has thrived in larger career arenas, co-creating a school-building sustainability rating in Texas and boosting her giant firm’s data-driven design benchmark system for clients.



Darcey Schumacher

Principal, Wallace Engineering

Innovator’s search for challenges ranges from complex projects to culture-boosting and image-raising at her small firm to helping industry women peers seek career parity.



Joanna Slominski

North Dakota Construction Executive, Mortenson construction

Project exec takes on tough jobs, seeking new approaches and connections for success. She links service and leadership to “raise up a community,” observers say.



Antonya Williams

Director, Design Integration, McCarthy Building Cos.

Since high school, this manager’s construction know-how has allowed her to tackle both business and technical challenges, with four promotions in a decade.







