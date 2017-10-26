Meet ENR's National Top 20 Under 40
Scott Armstrong
Senior Associate & Regional Design Management Leader, Gensler
Rising-star architect helmed design of two high-profile Dallas projects, mentors architecture students and helped gain zoning status for the city’s first urban farm.
Joshua Broder
President & CEO, Tilson Technology Management Inc.
Army vet grew telecom firm’s once-fledgling construction unit into its largest group. Firm is an Inc. 5000 list perennial, now with 200 staff, half of whom are veterans.
Jonathan Burgess
Vice President of Sustainable Operations, The Spinnaker Group
An expert to many in design of sustainable buildings, infrastructure and communities, Burgess helped bring a Miami neighborhood redevelopment to life from a 30-acre brownfield.
Melissa Countryman
Vice President, JLL
A rising star in health-care project management, this driven executive has successfully shepherded large Carolinas jobs and advances construction education through industry and community activism.
Enrique Elizondo
Superintendent, GH Phipps Construction Cos.
Results-driven leader earned a Six Sigma green belt, leads Colorado’s Hispanic contractors group, and is a student mentor and community partner.
Afsaneh “Anna” Farokhi
Commissioning Manager, Fluor Corp.
A 12-year Fluor global veteran, Farokhi chose construction to improve lives and shape civilization. Fluent in five languages and a company-wide trainer and mentor, she now manages pre-commissioning and turnover activities on a multibillion dollar ethane cracker project in Texas.
Mani Golparvar-Fard
Associate Professor, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; CEO and Co-Founder, Reconstruct Inc.
This engineering-computer science guru to both students and industry executives holds 14 patents and runs a project tech start-up.
Derek Hoffine
Operations Manager, Hensel Phelps
One of the firm’s youngest ops managers, he was tapped to open and run its large South Florida office and is a point person for lean construction, field technology application and student mentoring.
Damaris Hollingsworth
Vice President, THOR Design Plus
A driven professional and role model in architecture, she empowers high-performing teams and client satisfaction through design, and pushes industry changes in career and pay fairness for women and people of color.
Noopur Jain
Statewide Engineering Manager-Complex Structures, California High-Speed Rail Authority
This core leader of an epic project is a role model for women in transportation in the U.S. and in her native India—and for her two kids.
Heath Kearney
Senior Project Manager, UGI Energy Services LLC
A decorated former infantry officer, he brought leadership skills and successful results to projects, peers and pipeline owners while serving the community.
Tommy Linstroth
CEO, Green Badger LLC
This serial entrepreneur created a now widely-used technology product to ease LEED project compliance, a green-construction consulting firm and a nonprofit to help other nonprofits build sustainably.
Andrew Liu
Co-Founder and Head of Growth, Arrivo CORP.
Technical smarts, entrepreneurial drive and visioning skills propelled this civil engineer’s new venture to build the transportation-transforming Hyperloop.
Dave Lubitz
Chief Operating Officer, Aguirre & Fields LP
Engineer’s low-key demeanor belies his impact on firm operations and strategy, which speaks volumes. He is one of five company owners and active in industry groups.
Jennifer Marcy
Program Manager, Atkins
Nationally recognized flood-risk mapping and floodplain management expert has trained thousands of industry, government and community professionals in use of new resilience planning strategies.
Tarelle Osborn
President, Osborn Consulting Inc.
Risk-loving engineer laid pipe to fund college and started a firm against the odds. Repeat clients and awards later, she champions employees and rising firms.
Laura Flannery Sachtleben
Principal, Stantec
Architect turned executive has thrived in larger career arenas, co-creating a school-building sustainability rating in Texas and boosting her giant firm’s data-driven design benchmark system for clients.
Darcey Schumacher
Principal, Wallace Engineering
Innovator’s search for challenges ranges from complex projects to culture-boosting and image-raising at her small firm to helping industry women peers seek career parity.
Joanna Slominski
North Dakota Construction Executive, Mortenson construction
Project exec takes on tough jobs, seeking new approaches and connections for success. She links service and leadership to “raise up a community,” observers say.
Antonya Williams
Director, Design Integration, McCarthy Building Cos.
Since high school, this manager’s construction know-how has allowed her to tackle both business and technical challenges, with four promotions in a decade.
National Top 20 Under 40 Judges:
Christine Keville
President and CEO
Keville Enterprises
Anthony P. LoBello
Principal
SmithGroupJJR
Cheryl A. Maze
Principal, Corporate Marketing & BD Manager
TLC Engineering for Architecture
