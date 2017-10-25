Product Snapshot: Compact Track Loader and Jobsite Fan

Laser Distance Meter: Measurements Paired With Photos

The PD-CS laser distance meter captures measurement data and pairs it with photos taken with the device’s integrated camera. It can measure distances of up to 656 ft, with an accuracy of plus or minus 0.04 in. Further, images with distance information can be marked up with text and exported to PDF or CVS format. Data can be downloaded from the PD-CS with a micro USB cable or by using WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. The device’s two 5-megapixel cameras have zoom functions, making locating the measurement targets easier. The device features a large color touch screen; 8GB of onboard memory, storing up to 6,000 measurements with photos; and 10 hours of battery life. Hilti; www.us.hilti.com



Jobsite Fan: Battery or Corded Power

The 11-in. 20V MAX jobsite fan delivers up to 500 cfm at full speed. The fan can run off standard AC corded power or the DEWALT 20V MAX and FLEXVOLT battery platform for up to seven hours. Dust- and water-resistant, the durable fan has an IP54 rating. The fan has a built-in stand and can be mounted on a screw or tripod or hung from steel hooks as needed. With a variable-speed control, the fan can be used to circulate air, cool down jobsites, and help dry paint and other wet materials. DEWALT; www.dewalt.com



Compact Track Loader: Improved Lift Capacity

The 215T compact track loader weighs less than 10,000 lb and has a rated operating capacity of 2,100 lb at 35% tipping load. The CTL is powered by a 74-hp diesel engine that meets Tier 4 Final emissions standards, without the need for a diesel particulate filter or diesel emissions fluid. The vertical-lift 215T is available with an optional, bolt-on chassis counterweight package, increasing lifting capacity. The CTL is able to run high-flow hydraulic attachments, with flow rates up to 30 gallons per minute. JCB; www.jcb.com



Drill-Driver: Multiple Attachments

The 12V Max FlexiClick 5-in-1 drill-driver delivers up to 265 in.-lb of torque, with a top speed of up to 1,300 rpm. It comes with a set of attachments for screw-drilling, drilling, and right-angle drilling and driving, as well as an offset for driving closer to edges and corners. Attachments can be swapped out using the 3⁄8-in. keyless chuck, and a locking bit holder is included. The tool runs on Bosch’s 12V Max battery platform. Bosch Power Tools; www.bosch.com

