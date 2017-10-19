Renovation/Restoration Award of Merit: Vail Fire Station #1 Renovation

Vail Fire Station No. 1 Renovation

Vail, Colo.

Award of Merit

Owner: Town of Vail

Lead Design Firm: Pierce Architects

General Contractor: MW GOLDEN CONSTRUCTORS

Civil Engineer: Martin/Martin Consulting Engineers

Structural Engineer: KRM Consultants Inc.

MEP Engineer: Architectural Engineering Consultants (AEC)

Surveyor: Gore Range Surveying

Subcontractors: R&H Mechanical; R&A Enterprises of Carbondale Inc.; Maximum Services Inc.; Meridian InterMountain; Continental Plumbing & Heating Inc.; Brassfinders Inc.; GH Daniels & Associates Inc.

Thirty-six subcontractors contributed to the renovation of Vail Fire Station No. 1. Besides remodeling both the inside and outside of the 6,032-sq-ft structure, the contractor and its subs added more than 2,000 sq ft of new space. The renovation had to be sequenced carefully to keep firefighters and their equipment accessible and active throughout the project. The result is an impressive modern facility that even has a new fire pole.

The new space includes duty quarters, an apparatus bay for two fire trucks, a clean room, a work room, storage areas, a mechanical and boiler room, a generator room, an IT space, a conference area, offices and a gym. Crews upgraded all utilities and installed a new stormwater drainage system. A new driveway incorporates glycol snow melt, and parking was added behind the building. In addition, the building’s exterior was upgraded to blend in better with the neighborhood.



