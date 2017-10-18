IM Health Care Award of Merit (tie): Telos U.

Telos U.

Orem, Utah

Award of Merit

Owner: Telos U.

Lead Design Firm: The Richardson Design Partnership

General Contractor: Hughes General Contractors Inc.

Civil Engineer: Proterra Group

Structural Engineer: BHB Engineers

MEP Engineer: Royal Engineering

Supplier: Geneva Rock Products Inc.

Telos U. helps young men develop their abilities as they transition from home to work and college. Clients typically have emotional challenges, substance-abuse problems, learning differences or social difficulties. They adhere to a daily Telos U. residential program that includes education, therapy and relationship- and trust-building. The organization’s 70,000-sq-ft, five-story building can house 64 clients. It includes dorm rooms, dining facilities, classrooms and a gym. A principal construction challenge was tilting 100,000-lb concrete panels into place on a sloping site. Crews accomplished it by driving a crane onto the slabs and backing up, lifting as they went. With the job complete, the young men at Telos U are now living in the new facility, working to overcome their difficulties and realize their potential.



