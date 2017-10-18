2017Mountain States Construction ProjectsFeaturesMountain StatesBest Projects
IM Health Care Award of Merit (tie): Telos U.

Telos U.

Telos U. helps young men develop their abilities as they transition from home to work and college. 

October 18, 2017
Telos U.
Orem, Utah       
Award of Merit

Owner: Telos U.
Lead Design Firm: The Richardson Design Partnership
General Contractor: Hughes General Contractors Inc.
Civil Engineer: Proterra Group
Structural Engineer: BHB Engineers
MEP Engineer: Royal Engineering
Supplier: Geneva Rock Products Inc.

Telos U. helps young men develop their abilities as they transition from home to work and college. Clients typically have emotional challenges, substance-abuse problems, learning differences or social difficulties. They adhere to a daily Telos U. residential program that includes education, therapy and relationship- and trust-building. The organization’s 70,000-sq-ft, five-story building can house 64 clients. It includes dorm rooms, dining facilities, classrooms and a gym. A principal construction challenge was tilting 100,000-lb concrete panels into place on a sloping site. Crews accomplished it by driving a crane onto the slabs and backing up, lifting as they went. With the job complete, the young men at Telos U are now living in the new facility, working to overcome their difficulties and realize their potential.


