IM Health Care Award of Merit (tie): IM Healthcare Park City Hospital Outpatient Expansion & Third Floor Med/Surgical Unit Build

Intermountain Healthcare Park City Hospital Outpatient Expansion & 3rd Floor Med/Surgical Unit Build-Out

Park City, Utah

Award of Merit

Owner: Intermountain Healthcare

Lead Design Firm: VCBO Architecture

General Contractor: Big-D Construction

Civil Engineer: Anderson Wahlen & Associates

Structural Engineer: Reaveley Engineers & Associates

MEP Engineer: Van Boerum & Frank Associates Inc.

Electrical Engineer: Spectrum Engineers

Challenges arose every day during the remodel of Intermountain Healthcare’s Park City Hospital. The main task was shielding patients and staff from dust, noise and confusion. The contractor worked closely with hospital staff to minimize disruptions. The project added 82,000 sq ft to the hospital’s outpatient clinic and built out nearly 4,000 sq ft on the third floor for the medical and surgical department. The result is more clinical space, a 500-seat education center, more administrative offices, a sleep center and spaces for independent physicians.



