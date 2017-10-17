Interiors/Tenant Improvement: Sands Capital Management

Sands Capital Management

Arlington, Va.

Award of Merit

Owner: Sands Capital Management

Lead Design Firm: OTJ Architects

General Contractor: DAVIS Construction

Structural Engineer: Thornton Tomasetti

MEP Engineer: Greenman-Pederson Inc.

Subcontractors: Congressional Iron Works Inc.; Big D Metalworks; Baker & Kerr Inc.; Consolidated Roofing Contractors; Kensington Glass Arts Inc.; MasterCare Flooring Inc.; Dynalectric (Electrical)

Completed in nine months, the Sands Capital project was a custom build-out of the top four floors of a 31-story building and construction of a new penthouse and roof deck. Existing roof access was limited to a freight elevator and two sets of fire stairs to a roof hatch. For additional material transportation, the contractor used a 500-ton crane during a two-week period. Due to the height and angle of the pick, the crane was limited to 10,000 lb with extremely limited reach.

The headquarters space features a new stainless steel and walnut monumental stair that connects the four tenant floors. The project includes custom office fronts, a coffered copper dining room ceiling, antique mirrored game room ceiling, a 40-ft custom LED stair fixture and more than 20,000 sq ft of wide-plank walnut floors.

The existing building was reinforced to support the concrete and steel penthouse. The scope of work included a new four-stop traction elevator, a roof replacement and extension of two fire stairwells.



Related Article: Region’s Best Work Meets Big Challenges