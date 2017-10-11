California OSHA Fines Firms $87K in Fatal Wall Collapse

The California Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Oct. 3 fined contractor Kunzik & Sara Construction $41,150 and issued three violations against it, including two serious ones, which the firm is contesting, after a six-month probe of a worker death on a project in El Cajon.

OSHA issued seven citations against subcontractor Southland Paving and fined it $45, 825, says a San Diego TV report.

Two workers were at a project trench site in April when an 8-ft concrete wall collapsed. The trench was next to and below the wall’s footing, OSHA said. Fernando Martinez, 51, died at the scene. The other worker escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The employer did not provide support systems such as shoring or bracing … where stability of an adjoining wall was endangered by excavation,” OSHA said.

Southland did not comment. Kunzik & Sara denied allegations in response to a June lawsuit by the victim’s family, says the TV report.