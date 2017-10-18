Renovation/Restoration Award of Merit: WATERMARK Baton Rouge

WATERMARK Baton Rouge, an Autograph Collection hotel

Baton Rouge

Award of Merit

Owner: Wampold Cos.

Lead Design Firm: Gensler

General Contractor: Milton J. Womack Inc.

Structural Engineer: SCA Consulting Engineers

MEP Engineer: Associated Design Group Inc.

Art Consultant: Ann Connelly Fine Art

Food Design: Futch Design

Built in 1925 as the Louisiana National Bank, then renovated as the State Office Building in the 1960s, the new Watermark hotel contains 144 guest rooms, conference centers, fitness areas and two restaurants.

The project called for a complete interior demolition, which left behind a 12-story shell and a basement full of old bank-vault spaces.

During demolition, crews encountered porous exterior masonry walls and windows and many abandoned floor openings. Weeks of waterproofing, repair and rebuilding ensued. Unique fixes were needed for new plumbing, electrical and mechanical functions, and downtown noise levels made it necessary to add sound insulation and sound-insulated windows to the hotel.



