Renovation/Restoration Award of Merit: Vantage State Building
Vantage State Building
Monroe, La.
Award of Merit
Owner: Vantage Health Plan Inc.
Lead Design Firm: Michael L. Walpole Architects LLC
General Contractor: Lincoln Builders of Ruston Inc.
Civil/Structural Engineer: John J. Guth & Associates
Mechanical: Byrnes Mechanical
Electrical: Copeland Electric
Glass and Glazing: Ruston Glass & Mirror
The $23.08-million restoration and retrofit of the 1925 Virginia Hotel into the new Vantage State Building aimed to return the building to its original grandeur while incorporating modern amenities.
Most of the building’s historic elements had been completely covered during a 1960s renovation, and significant damage was done to its architectural features. No building plans for the original structure existed, so the team worked as both artists and contractors to restore the building’s aesthetic features. Master plasterers from New Orleans meticulously restored interior ornamental molding, and multiple layers of flooring were removed in the ballrooms to uncover and restore the original maple floor.
