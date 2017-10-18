Renovation/Restoration Award of Merit: Vantage State Building

Vantage State Building

Monroe, La.

Award of Merit

Owner: Vantage Health Plan Inc.

Lead Design Firm: Michael L. Walpole Architects LLC

General Contractor: Lincoln Builders of Ruston Inc.

Civil/Structural Engineer: John J. Guth & Associates

Mechanical: Byrnes Mechanical

Electrical: Copeland Electric

Glass and Glazing: Ruston Glass & Mirror

The $23.08-million restoration and retrofit of the 1925 Virginia Hotel into the new Vantage State Building aimed to return the building to its original grandeur while incorporating modern amenities.

Most of the building’s historic elements had been completely covered during a 1960s renovation, and significant damage was done to its architectural features. No building plans for the original structure existed, so the team worked as both artists and contractors to restore the building’s aesthetic features. Master plasterers from New Orleans meticulously restored interior ornamental molding, and multiple layers of flooring were removed in the ballrooms to uncover and restore the original maple floor.



