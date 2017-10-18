Small Project Award of Merit: Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC)

Houston Advanced Research Center

The Woodlands, Texas

Award of Merit

Owner: Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC)

Lead Design Firm: Gensler

General Contractor: Brookstone LP

Civil Engineer: Vogt Engineering

Structural Engineer: Walter P Moore

MEP Engineer: CMTA Consulting Engineers

Landscape Architect: Applied Habitats

The Houston Advanced Research Center’s new headquarters is a LEED Platinum-certified, 18,600-sq-ft collaborative office and research building, which is also targeting net-zero-energy goals.

Sustainable elements in the $6.02-million building include geothermal HVAC, Dow Thermax exterior insulation, thermally vented cladding as well as low-energy and low-water consumption.

During the first two months of construction, the project lost 29 days to rainy weather. To get back on track, crews pumped water off the site every day and installed crane mats over the intended utility paths that provided access to the site. The adjustments allowed the project to get back on schedule and finish under budget more than a month early in March 2017.



