Small Project Award of Merit: Desire Street Ministries

Desire Street Ministries

New Orleans

Award of Merit

Owner: Desire Street Ministries

Lead Design Firm: Blitch Knevel Architects

General Contractor: DonahueFavret Contractors Inc.

Civil/Structural Engineer: Morphy, Makofsky Inc.

MEP Engineer: Lucien T. Vivien Jr. & Associates

Owner’s Representative: The Sulzer Group

Hurricane Katrina ravaged Desire Street Ministries’ original headquarters in August 2005. The ministry, a nonprofit that revitalizes impoverished urban neighborhoods, now has three new buildings that span nearly 32,000 sq ft. The project was originally projected to be nearly $800,000 over budget, but that was remedied by the contractor with nearly $1 million in value engineering.

The design combined two different building forms—pre-engineered and wood structures—into a single building, which proved to be both a structural and a waterproofing challenge. Early on, the team targeted the availability of expansion materials and determined the location of every caulk joint and piece of flashing. The facility eventually received a 20-year weather-tightness warranty.



