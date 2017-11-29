Mark Hasso Named to CMAA College of Fellows

The Construction Management Association of American (CMAA) recently selected Mark Hasso as a member of its College of Fellows.

"The Fellow designation is the highest honor that CMAA bestows on an individual," recently retired CMAA President Bruce D'Agostino wrote in a letter to Hasso. "The designation recognizes those individuals who are industry leaders, and who have made significant contributions to their profession, the industry, and the Association."

A professor of construction management at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Hasso won the 2015 ENR New England Legacy Award. He has more than 30 years of combined engineering and construction experience both in the field and in academia. In 1995, he also helped co-founder the CMAA's New England Chapter.

He was inducted to the College of Fellows during the CMAA National Convention on Oct. 10 in Washington, D.C.

Hasso will introduce ENR New England's 2017 Legacy Award winner, William J. Gilbane, Jr., at the ENR New England Best Projects awards event on Dec. 12 in Boston.