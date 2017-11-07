Preview of Texas & Louisiana's Top Specialty Contractors

ENR Texas & Louisiana's December 11 print edition will feature the region's annual list of Top Specialty Contractors. You'll see these firms ranked by revenue, include rankings of these firms by state and sector.
For now, here's a sneak peak at the firms who will be included in the ranking, shown below in alphabetical order:
Acme Electric Co.
Alterman Inc.
American Technologies Inc.
ARC Abatement
ATS Drilling Inc.
Baker Triangle
Basden Steel Corp.
Beard Construction Group LLC
Big Dog Drilling LLC
The Brandt Cos. LLC
Brazos Masonry
Capform Inc.
CEC Cos.
Century Mechanical Contractors Inc.
Cherry Cos.
Comfort Systems USA
Commercial Siding & Maintenance Co.
ComNet Communications LLC
Crossland Construction Co. Inc.
CSM Industrial
Cummings Electrical LP
Dee Brown Inc.
Durr Heavy Construction LLC
EMCOR Group Inc.
Enviro-San Corporation dba Clunn Acoustical Systems
EnviroCon Systems Inc.
F. L. Crane & Sons Inc.
Faith Technologies Inc.
Fisk Electric Co.
Frischhertz Electric Co. Inc.
Greater Metroplex Interiors Inc.
Gulf Coast Pre-Stress Partners Ltd./Texas Concrete Partners LP
Haley-Greer Inc.
Hargrove Electric Co. Inc.
Heartland Acoustics & Interiors
Hi-Tech Electric Inc.
The Holbrook Co. Inc.
Holes Inc.
Humphrey & Associates Inc.
Infinity Contractors International Ltd.
Intech Contracting LLC
Intex Electrical Contractors Inc.
ISC Constructors LLC
ISEC Inc.
JBI Electrical Systems Inc.
JMEG LP
Joslin Construction
Karsten Interior Services L.P
Kent Companies Inc.
Keystone Concrete
KHS&S Contractors
Kimbel Mechanical Systems
Kovach Building Enclosures
KPost Roofing & Waterproofing
Letsos Co.
Mastec Inc.
MH Civil Constructors Inc.
Midwest Steel Co. Inc.
Miller Electric Co.
MJ Mechanical Inc.
MMR Group Inc.
Moore Erection LP
The Newtron Group LLC
Orion Marine Group
Polk Mechanical Co.
Power Design Inc.
Prime Controls LP
Prism Electric Inc.
R. Directional Drilling & Underground Technology Inc.
Remedial Construction Services
Rosendin Electric
Slack & Co.Contracting Inc.
Southwest Destructors - A Division of Southwest Constructors Inc.
Southwest Lath & Plaster
Speed Fab-Crete
SteelFab Inc.
Strike
Sure Steel Inc.
TAS Commercial Concrete Construction LLC
TDIndustries Inc.
Terra Millennium Corporation
Terrazzo Masters, an American Tile & Terrazzo Brand
Texas Scenic Co.
Traf-Tex Inc.
Trinity Drywall & Plastering Systems LP
Tutor Electrical Service Inc.
United Chester Industries Inc. DBA United Mechanical
United Forming Inc.
Universal Plant Services Inc.
Venus Construction
Walker Engineering Inc.
YTG LLC