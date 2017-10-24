Best Renovation/Restoration: Monte Vista Office Renovation

Monte Vista Office

Albuquerque

Best Project

Owner/Developer: Harrington Brothers Properties

Design Firm: HB Architects

General Contractor: HB Construction

Civil/Structural/MEP Engineer: RME ABQ

HB Construction performed a frame-up restoration of a decades-old building for its new headquarters, adding modern Albuquerque elements, including the abundant use of solar panels.

The contractor completed the 45,000-sq-ft project in nine months. All wood support beams were preserved and ceilings left exposed. Crews polished the building’s original concrete slab, which was left mostly exposed except for carpet in some office areas.

The project was delayed during demolition after asbestos was found. In addition, to address structural compromises found before construction began, the contractor removed a portion of the second-floor exterior walls. Developers then created an outdoor patio and garden as a gathering space and added meeting areas.

The building’s sign features blue neon, in honor of Albuquerque’s famed Nob Hill neighborhood, and a mural entitled “Reach.”

The building now serves as office space for construction personnel.

Architectural services were performed by HB’s in-house architect, Steve Hall. Project management, estimating and BIM services were all conducted in-house. Casework and finishing were also self-performed.

The building is seeking LEED Gold certification, a decision that wasn’t made until after construction started. HB Construction cites innovative work from subcontractors as being vital in the LEED effort. For example, after subcontractor Metal Crafters was unable to salvage the original HVAC units, the firm found energy-efficient units that could be retrofitted into some of the old ductwork. Additionally, mechanical and electrical contractor Miller Bonded found energy-efficient plumbing fixtures to limit water use, and National Lighting suggested energy efficient lighting controls and large exterior storefront windows to maximize daylighting.

In more than 13,000 worker-hours, the contractor recorded no OSHA recordable safety incidents. The team used the project as an opportunity to redefine the safety standards across all HB jobsites by revitalizing company safety policies, processes, training and indoctrination.



