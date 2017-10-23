Health Care Merit: UHS Spring Valley Hospital Expansion

UHS Spring Valley Hospital Expansion

Las Vegas

Award of Merit

Owner/Developer: Universal Health Services Inc.

Design Firm: HGA Architects

General Contractor: Brasfield & Gorrie

Structural Engineer: Buehler & Buehler Structural Engineers

Contractor Brasfield & Gorrie added an 80,000-sq-ft, three-story patient tower to Universal Health Services’ Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas and executed a 15,000-sq-ft renovation. The patient tower includes a dedicated entrance for expectant mothers and a postpartum unit on the first floor, a 36-bed surgical unit on the second floor, administrative offices and space on the third floor for additional growth.

Spring Valley Hospital was Brasfield & Gorrie’s first project in Nevada, spurring the development of new relationships with trade partners and subcontractors. According to the contractor, the most important part of developing those relationships—and ultimately the success of the project—was buy-in on the firm’s safety program, known as the last planner system.

The general contracting team says the safety approach nurtured a synergistic project atmosphere by conducting safety observations and planning sessions, implementing a safety committee comprising representatives from every trade and committing to several team-building events that prioritized safety initiatives.

The team’s approach was centered around what the general contractor has named “target value planning,” which is the firm’s take on integrated project delivery and lean construction principles.

This project’s collaborative building method is credited with completing the expansion two months early and with a return of nearly $2 million to the owner for additional scope work.



Related Article: Pursuing Excellence Drives Best Projects