Mountain States On the Scene for October 2017

Red Rocks Community College, Lakewood, Colo., recently celebrated the grand opening of its $10.2-million student recreation center. The 38,000-sq-ft project, designed by Davis Partnership Architects and built by Pinkard Construction Co., added the center to the main building and renovated 3,000 sq ft of space within the existing building. The two-story recreation center features a gym, climbing and bouldering wall, exercise studios, cardio and strength equipment spaces, an outdoor fitness deck, meeting rooms, offices and student networking areas.

The facility is structural steel and load-bearing masonry with a glass curtain wall, brick and translucent panel- and plastic-resin exterior skin and features a radiant in-floor heating system. The center was funded by student fees.

GH Phipps’ 11th Annual Charity Golf Classic in early August raised $33,000 for the Colorado Adaptive Sports Foundation (CASF). GH Phipps’ tournament organizers joined members of the Colorado Adaptive Sports Foundation, which accepted the check from the 11th Annual Charity Golf Classic. More than 130 golfers participated in the event, which was held at The Golf Club at Bear Dance in Larkspur, Colo. It is the second year that GH Phipps has raised funds for CASF. Attendees included subcontractors, clients, design partners, vendors and members of the foundation board. Several GH Phipps employees also participated in the tournament, including a volunteer committee that organized the event.

The Colorado Adaptive Sports Foundation works to foster independence, improve self-confidence and enhance quality of life through organized team sports. Proceeds from the tournament will be used to purchase sports equipment for paraplegic children in the community.

“The fundraiser would not have been a great success without the support we received from our trade partners toward sponsorship of this event,” said Moe Cole, small business liaison for GH Phipps and an organizer of the event.

In the past 10 years, GH Phipps has supported four different charities, raising more than $280,000 in donations.