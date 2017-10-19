Colorado Government/Public Building Award of Merit DEN Fire Station #35

Denver Airport Fire Station No. 35

Denver

Award of Merit

Owner: Denver International Airport

Lead Design Firm: Wong Strauch Architects PC

General Contractor: PCL Construction Services Inc.

Civil/Structural Engineer: HCL Engineering & Surveying LLC

MEP Engineer: Swanson Rink Inc.

Electrical Engineer: Corey Electrical Engineering Inc.

Rapid growth at Denver International Airport created the need for a new fire station. Station No. 35 also serves as the new division headquarters for the airport’s five firefighting facilities. The building contains numerous aviation motifs. It resembles an aircraft hangar, and the roof looks like an airplane wing. Nighttime LED lighting for the 54-ft hose tower creates an iconic lighthouse effect along Denver’s Peña Boulevard, which leads to the airport.

Completed on time and on budget, the two-story, 18,000-sq-ft facility has bays for four fire engines and supports 10 firefighters. Located on the first floor, the firefighters’ dorm rooms have ample daylight and there’s natural ventilation in the dayroom and kitchen. Bunking gear, emergency clean stations and dispatch and watch rooms face the fire engine bays, adding to the station’s quick-response capabilities.



Related Article: Institutional Work Leads Field of 2017 Best Projects Winners