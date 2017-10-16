MidAtlantic People: Construction business updates for 10/23

Michael Baker International has hired Martin J. Miner as its first chief technology officer. Based in the firm’s Alexandria, Va., office, Miner heads the firm’s information technology services and its technology and innovation practice. The former U.S. Air Force officer has held leadership positions spanning system development and deployment, operations and program management. Before joining Baker, he held positions at Leidos, a major U.S. government IT services contractor.

James E. Koch also joined Baker’s Alexandria office as director of the MidAtlantic region.



The American Council of Engineering Companies of Pennsylvania has hired Leeann MacWilliams as its executive director. MacWilliams previously was the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Association’s executive director for nearly five years.



Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc. has hired Bruce E. Dumdei as the corporate leader of the air quality service group in the firm’s environmental engineering and sciences practice. Dumdei specializes in the federal New Source Review and National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants regulations.

Michael Holder is vice president and principal of transportation services for Gannett Fleming. Holder, who has done senior-level work for North Carolina’s Dept. of Transportation, is working in the MidAtlantic and Southeast regions.



Bill Peduzzi is HDR’s new aviation director, based in Pittsburgh. Peduzzi leads project delivery, operations and business development for HDR’s airport, airfield and related consulting services. Previously, he headed CH2M’s aviation practice and two joint ventures, including the team that led program management for the $5.4-billion expansion program at Philadelphia International Airport.



Hill International Inc. has appointed Michael V. Griffin as regional president, Americas. Vic Spinabelli Jr. is assuming Griffin’s former role as senior vice president and MidAtlantic regional manager. Griffin oversees operations in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southern, Western, Latin America and Caribbean regions. Griffin started his career with Hill International in 1981 and has experience in the planning, design and construction of large buildings, transportation and heavy civil construction projects, including work for the Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation, city of Philadelphia and the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. Spinabelli joined Hill in 2010 and has experience on transportation and building projects.



Dewberry has promoted Marc Mezzanotte and Ronald Jakominich to associate vice presidents. A specialist in land development and solar facilities, Mezzanotte is based in Frederick, Md. Jakominich, based in Fairfax, Va., focuses on rail and roadway design, design-build and preparation of construction documents.



WSP USA—formerly WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff—has hired Colleen Mason in an environmental compliance role in its Herndon, Va., office. Working in the water and environment practice, Mason supports the environmental compliance team and managers with project delivery and business development. Previously, Mason was an environmental scientist at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.