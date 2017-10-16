Meet the MidAtlantic Best Projects Jury

Mark Lambert

Corporate Safety Director

KBS Inc.

Lambert has strategic and day-to-day responsibility for leading KBS’s safety department. He heads the effort to promote and maintain safe, clean and efficient jobsites. Lambert and his team carry out weekly project site visits, providing oversight and training for superintendents and subcontractors.



Matthew Marquardt

Senior Vice President and COO for Vertical Services

Urban Engineers

Marquardt oversees the firm’s facilities construction; site development; structural and building systems design; and the airport, transit and rail departments. Marquardt is or has been a board member of American Council of Engineering Companies of Pennsylvania, president of American Society of Highway Engineers and chairman of The PENJERDEL Council and Villanova University Engineering Alumni.



Robert Monser

Vice President

Heery International Inc.

Monser, area manager of Heery’s Philadelphia office, is in charge of the company’s project-management services delivery in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware. His background covers many industries and types of clients as well as management and oversight of a wide range of building design and construction services.



Helen Robinson

Senior Project Manager

GEI Consultants Inc.

Robinson joined GEI’s Exton, Pa., office as a senior project manager in April. She has experience in design, analysis and construction management services for geostructural projects. Robinson specializes in design of micropiles; tiebacks; soil nails; drilled shafts; sheet pile cofferdams; retaining walls; braced excavation support and grouting; and ground-improvement methods. Her experience also includes site investigations; soil classification; laboratory testing; load-testing field support and interpretation; and instrumentation.

Robinson chairs the Deep Foundation Institute’s Women in Deep Foundations Committee. She has authored or co-authored more than 20 publications on practical technological applications and design in geotechnical engineering.



Bob Robidoux

Purchasing Director

Balfour Beatty Construction D.C.

Robidoux joined Balfour Beatty 37 years ago and spent nearly the entire first half of his career managing the day-to-day construction activities and safety initiatives on numerous projects as a project manager and superintendent. For the last 17 years, he has overseen subcontractor purchasing and contract negotiations. He has extensive experience in subcontractor procurement and is a specialist in trade packages and scopes of work. His résumé includes some of the Washington, D.C., area’s most recognizable projects, including the Air Force Memorial, National Museum of the Marine Corps and, most recently, the Capitol Crossing project.



Mark Ulmer

Regional Safety Manager

The Walsh Group

Ulmer currently serves as safety manager of The Walsh Group’s national building group-east. He manages the safety activities on 16 projects in 10 states and Puerto Rico. Working in the private and federal sectors, Ulmer is a Certified Safety Professional through the Board of Certified Safety Professionals and holds several training credentials and certifications pertaining to hazards associated with the construction industry.



Ken Umstead Jr.

Safety Director

IMC Construction

Umstead is responsible for implementing IMC’s safety management program. He has experience in methodologies of safety assessment, measurement and developing preventative action plans. Umstead studies and refines existing safety management programs and develops core measures for new projects. He is responsible for assisting in the overall administration of project safety and accident- and fire-protection programs.



Raj Vora

Project Executive

DPR Construction

During his 17-year career, Vora has focused on life sciences projects, including complex engineering and construction projects ranging from laboratory fit-outs to ground-up current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacturing facilities. He has experience in pursuit, planning, design, construction and start-up of a variety of projects, focusing on biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, bio-containment and R&D facilities.

He is past president of the International Society for Pharmacy Engineering’s Chesapeake Bay Chapter and a founding member of the Design-Build Institute of America’s Maryland Chapter.