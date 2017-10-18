2017Texas & Louisiana Construction ProjectsTexas FeaturesBest ProjectsTexas-Louisiana
ENR Texas & Louisiana's 2017 Best Projects

Excellence in Safety, Award of Merit Memorial: Hermann Cypress New Hospital Campus

Memorial Hermann

Memorial Hermann’s new Cypress campus consists of a three-building hospital and a one-level central plant.

PHOTO BY SLYWORKS PHOTOGRAPHY

October 18, 2017
Memorial Hermann Cypress New Hospital Campus
Houston              
Award of Merit

Owner: Memorial Hermann Health System
Construction Manager: m Strategic Partners
Lead Design Firm: PhiloWilke Partnership
General Contractor: E.E. Reed Construction LP
Civil Engineer: Walter P Moore
Structural Engineer: Cardno
MEP Engineer: Wylie Consulting Engineers
Subcontractors: Luebe – Jones Inc. dba AVAdek; L.G. Barcus & Sons Inc.; W.W. Bartlett Inc.; Builders Equipment & Tool Co. dba Betco Scaffolds; Big 4 Steel Services LP; Byrne Metals Corp.; Cryer Plastering Co.; Décor-Craft Inc.; Duke Glass Inc.; Fireproof Contractors Inc.; H&S Waterproofing Inc.; Houston Builders Hardware Inc.

Memorial Hermann’s new Cypress campus consists of a three-building hospital and a one-level central plant. Open since March 2017, this campus provides residents with a fully licensed emergency center and medical office building with primary care, ambulatory services and physician offices. Six contractors were performing various jobs across the site, requiring each project team to coordinate all crews and ensure everyone’s safety. The superintendents for each project were in constant communication, talking three to four times a day to ensure that work continued quickly and safely. Crews completed 21,000 man-hours on the project with no lost-time or recordable incidents.


