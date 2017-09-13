Product Snapshot: Recip Saw and All-Terrain Crane

Recip Saw: Vibration Reduction for Longer Use

The SKILSAW 13-Amp Reciprocating Saw has a 11⁄8-in. stroke length and a variable speed trigger, allowing it to deliver up to 2,800 strokes per minute. The recip saw features SKILSAW’s Buzzkill technology, which significantly reduces vibration through the use of a counterbalanced frame. A single-wobble drive train reduces heat buildup and increases the life span of the tool. The corded tool is powerful enough to cut through a wide variety of construction materials. A heavy-duty, 15-amp version of the recip saw will be released later in 2017. SKILSAW; www.skilsaw.com



All-Terrain Crane: Big Lifts at Full Height

The Demag AC 300-6 is a 350-ton-class all-terrain crane that is capable of lifting 16.5 tons at the full length of its 262.5-ft main telescopic boom. The versatile crane can work at heights of up to 255 ft or a radius of 242 ft without the need for a luffing jib. When stowed, the carrier has a length of 50.1 ft, with a width of only 9.8 ft. The AC 300-6 shares many components with other Demag five-axle cranes, simplifying maintenance. The crane’s IC-1 Plus control system provides real-time lifting calculations when used with asymmetrical outrigger positions. Terex Demag; www.terex.com



Excavator: Minimum-Swing Model for Small Sites

The CX145D SR minimum-swing excavator has an operating weight of 32,100 lb and is powered by a 102-hp engine that meets Tier 4 Final emissions standards. It boasts a bucket digging force of up to 21,400 ft-lb and a maximum lifting capacity of 21,350 lb. Multiple dozer-blade configurations and steel or rubber tracks are available as options. Electronically controlled hydraulics reduce wasted energy during dig cycles, lowering fuel consumption. Case Construction Equipment; www.casece.com



Pipelayer: Simplified Joystick Controls

The Deere 1050K pipelayer is powered by a 350-hp engine and features a dual-path hydro­static transmission for finer control. It is available in two configurations for maximum lifting capacites of 170,000 lb or 220,000 lb. Side booms are attached with a simple, bolt-on and pin-up design to speed setup times. The cab features an electro­hydraulic joystick for one-handed control of the load line, boom and counterweight. The pipelayer’s engine features an ECO mode and an auto-idle function to reduce fuel consumption. Deere Construction & Forestry; www.deere.com

Manufacturers can send information on new products to ENR.products@enr.com.