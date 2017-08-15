Product Snapshot: Tower Crane Cab and Telehandler Telematics

Air Compressor: Battery-Powered

The FLEXVOLT 2.5-gallon cordless air compressor is able to deliver 1.2 scfm of air at 90 psi, with a maximum pressure of 135 psi. Powered by a 6.0-Ah FLEXVOLT battery, the compressor can be used with a pneumatic nailer to drive 1,220 nails per charge. The compressor is self-regulating, allowing for pressure to be adjusted with a single turn of a knob. It features a brushless motor and a heavy-duty, oil-free pump. DeWalt; www.dewalt.com



Air Barrier: Full Performance in a Single Coat

Wall Guardian FW-100A is a liquid-applied, fibered acrylic air barrier that can also act as a water barrier and a vapor retarder. The barrier can be quickly applied using a sprayer, roller or brush. It exceeds the ASTM standard for air leakage in a single coat at 40 mils wet-film thickness.

The barrier material contains very low VOC content and meets LEED standards for 25% recycled content. The Wall Guardian air barrier can provide substrate protection on curved or uneven surfaces without an extra application. Kemper System; www.kemper-system.com



Fleet Management: Aftermarket Solution

JLG has introduced ClearSky, a wireless fleet-management solution for its lines of aerial work platforms and telehandlers. The system provides reports on location, engine hours, usage and maintenance schedules; this telematics data can be viewed in real time on desktop computers and mobile devices. Critical alerts and fault codes can be sent via email and text message. ClearSky can be installed at the factory and is available as an aftermarket kit for JLG machines. JLG Industries; www.jlg.com



Tower Crane: Redesigned Cab

Later this year, the CUBE cab will be available as an option on Linden Comansa’s tower cranes. Designed to maximize sight lines for the operator, the cab is transparent on the front, sides, top and bottom. The CUBE is larger than most tower-crane cabs, with ergonomically arranged controls and enough space to accommodate a second person, if needed. Standard features include a multifunction touchscreen and hands-free Bluetooth integration for smartphone audio. Linden Comansa; www.comansa.com



