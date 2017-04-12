Product Snapshot: Metal-Cutting Saw and Concrete Vibrator

Excavator: Short-Boom Option Available

The CX750D excavator weighs 79.15 tons and boasts 75,090 lb of digging force. Powered by a 512-hp engine, the excavator meets Tier 4 Final emissions standards through a combination of selective catalytic reduction and a diesel-oxydation catalyst. The CX650D is also available in a mass-excavation model, which features a shorter boom with faster cycle times and increased breakout force. Case Construction Equipment; www.casece.com



Concrete Vibrator: Backpack-Mounted

The Minnich 50cc gas-powered, backpack-mounted concrete vibrator is powered by a Honda mini four-stroke engine. It features an ergonomic, adjustable harness to reduce operator fatigue. The throttle assembly has a quick disconnect, allowing for the core and casing to be quickly swapped out. The core, casing and vibrator heads are interchangeable with the rest of Minnich’s line of electric and gas-powered concrete vibrators. Minnich Manufacturing; www.minnich-mfg.com



Metal-Cutting Saw: Improved Battery Life

The M18 FUEL circular saw is designed for metal-cutting applications. It features a brushless motor and runs on Milwaukee’s REDLITHIUM battery platform. The saw can make multiple cuts in metal without a significant drop in power; on a single charge, it can make up to 370 cuts in electrical metal tubing. The saw runs at 3,900 rpm and has a 21⁄4-in. cutting capacity. It can accept blades in sizes from 53⁄8 in. to 57⁄8 in. Milwaukee Tool; www.milwaukeetool.com



Vibratory Roller: Able To Travel Up Steep Grades

The BW 211 DH-5 single-drum roller compactor features a dual-pump design that provides enough power to climb steep grades. A dual-amplitude vibratory system allows the machine to compact both thin and thick lifts. The compactor is powered by a 128-hp Deutz engine that meets Tier 4 Final emissions standards. The eco-mode setting reduces fuel usage during idle times, and the eco-stop fuction can turn off the engine after a preset idle time. Able to compact to depths of up to 27.6 in., the BW 211 DH-5 is well suited to work in mixed soils, gravel and rock. BOMAG; www.bomag.com

