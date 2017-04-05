Firms Face $882K Safety Fine For Alaska Power Project Violations

Three contractors have been hit with $882,000 in fines and 24 citations from the Alaska Dept. of Labor for their roles in a safety-related incident last September on a project for Anchorage Municipal Light and Power. During commissioning of the $306-million expansion of the 120-MW George M. Sullivan Plant 2A, a pressure-relief valve was removed from a steam piping system, which was placed into service without safeguards present, says the agency. An event then caused sudden high pressures and violent system shaking. Municipal Light and Power asked operator Universal Energy LLC to shut down the system to prevent a catastrophic failure. The operator delayed shutdown, and the utility evacuated employees until the site was deemed safe. Willful violation citations were issued, with Universal fined $182,000, construction manager Price Gregory International Inc. fined $280,000 and Quanta Power Generation Inc. fined $420,000.