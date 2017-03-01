Best of the Best Projects 2016
What are the qualities that make a project outstanding? Every year, ENR invites teams from around the country to submit their best work to its regional “Best Projects” competitions, which celebrate teamwork, safety, problem-solving, innovation and quality. In this year’s 12-month-long winnowing process, ENR editors once again assembled panels of industry experts to identify the regional winners among the 20 project categories, noting excellence in design and construction achievement. All projects had to be sited in the U.S. and completed between May 2015 and June 2016. This time around, more than 700 construction-industry project teams submitted entries to one of our 10 regions. Next, the category winners in each region competed against each other for national honors. New judging panels from across the country tackled the difficult task of deciding which projects will become the “Best of the Best.” ENR also convened a separate panel of industry safety specialists to choose one Excellence in Safety winner. Finally, after the judges delivered a short list of standout achievements, ENR editors chose a single Project of the Year as the top example of innovation and service to the community. On April 13 and 14, these winning teams will be recognized as part of ENR’s Award of Excellence celebration. The event will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Please visit www.enrawardofexcellence.com for information on attending.
Water/Environment
Blue Plains Tunnel
Cultural/Worship
San Francisco MOMA Expansion
Energy/Industrial
Elk Station 2 & 3
Excellence in Safety
T-Mobile Arena
Government/Public Building
Onondaga Lakeview Amphitheater
Green Project
Google Kirkland Campus, Building D
Airport/Transit
No. 7 Line Subway Extension
Health Care
Children’s Hospital of Phila. Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care
Highway/Bridge
CDOT Twin Tunnels Expansion Program
K-12 Education
Wayne County-Grantham Middle School and Spring Creek Middle School
Landscape/Urban Development
African Adventure at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Higher Education/Research
Allen Institute
Manufacturing
New Belgium East Coast Brewery
Office/Retail/Mixed Use
The Tower at PNC Plaza
Renovation/Restoration
The Gin at the Hutto Co-Op District
Interior/Tenant Improvement
Nixon Peabody
Residential/Hospitality
Community First! Village
Sports/Entertainment
Polk Penguin Conservation Center at the Detroit Zoo
Small Project (under $10 million)
Baltimore Visitor Center Renovation
Specialty Construction
Antony Gormley Sculpture