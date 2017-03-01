Best of the Best Projects 2016

What are the qualities that make a project outstanding? Every year, ENR invites teams from around the country to submit their best work to its regional “Best Projects” competitions, which celebrate teamwork, safety, problem-solving, innovation and quality. In this year’s 12-month-long winnowing process, ENR editors once again assembled panels of industry experts to identify the regional winners among the 20 project categories, noting excellence in design and construction achievement. All projects had to be sited in the U.S. and completed between May 2015 and June 2016. This time around, more than 700 construction-industry project teams submitted entries to one of our 10 regions. Next, the category winners in each region competed against each other for national honors. New judging panels from across the country tackled the difficult task of deciding which projects will become the “Best of the Best.” ENR also convened a separate panel of industry safety specialists to choose one Excellence in Safety winner. Finally, after the judges delivered a short list of standout achievements, ENR editors chose a single Project of the Year as the top example of innovation and service to the community. On April 13 and 14, these winning teams will be recognized as part of ENR’s Award of Excellence celebration. The event will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Please visit www.enrawardofexcellence.com for information on attending.



Water/Environment

Blue Plains Tunnel



Cultural/Worship

San Francisco MOMA Expansion



Energy/Industrial

Elk Station 2 & 3



Excellence in Safety

T-Mobile Arena



Government/Public Building

Onondaga Lakeview Amphitheater



Green Project

Google Kirkland Campus, Building D



Airport/Transit

No. 7 Line Subway Extension



Health Care

Children’s Hospital of Phila. Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care



Highway/Bridge

CDOT Twin Tunnels Expansion Program



K-12 Education

Wayne County-Grantham Middle School and Spring Creek Middle School



Landscape/Urban Development

African Adventure at Fresno Chaffee Zoo



Higher Education/Research

Allen Institute



Manufacturing

New Belgium East Coast Brewery



Office/Retail/Mixed Use

The Tower at PNC Plaza



Renovation/Restoration

The Gin at the Hutto Co-Op District



Interior/Tenant Improvement

Nixon Peabody



Residential/Hospitality

Community First! Village



Sports/Entertainment

Polk Penguin Conservation Center at the Detroit Zoo



Small Project (under $10 million)

Baltimore Visitor Center Renovation



Specialty Construction

Antony Gormley Sculpture



