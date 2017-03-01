Excellence in Safety: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas

Region Southwest

Excellence in Safety

Project Team

Owner AEG and MGM Resorts International

Owner’s Representative ICON Venue Group

General Contractor Hunt/PENTA, a joint venture

Lead Design Firm Populous

Structural Engineer Thornton Tomasetti

Civil Engineer Lochsa Engineering

MEP Engineer M-E Engineers Inc.

Subcontractors Corwin Corr, Daktronics, KONE, Mojave Electric, Quality Mechanical Contractors, SME, Raymond and Thor Construction

T-Mobile Arena is a $375-million venue for professional sporting events, concerts, awards shows and other high-profile entertainment along The Strip in Las Vegas. Located on a 16-acre parcel, the 650,000-sq-ft arena can seat up to 20,000 people.

Teams clocked more than two million work-hours, with no lost-time injuries. Best practices that contributed to jobsite safety included the use of crane consultants, safety meetings before the start of every shift and the hiring of subcontractors that employed full-time safety coordinators.

“Any time you put a crane boom in the air, that, in itself, says you better pay attention. At the same time, every time you lift a miter saw—that is dangerous, too,” says Hunt/PENTA Vice President Monte Thurmond. All employees were drug-tested and trained in extensive safety orientations; each workday began with stretch-and-flex activities and a safety huddle, wherein the day’s plan would be discussed. Thurmond says complete buy-in and teamwork brought the stellar safety results, including an OSHA recordable incident rate of 2.5.



Best of the Best Projects 2016