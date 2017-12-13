ENR Southwest Announces 2018 Top Young Professionals

ENR Southwest is pleased to announce the Top Young Professionals in the architecture, engineering and construction community.

We continued the selection guidelines set when we “rebranded” the Top 20 Under 40 program. These refinements included maintaining a maximum of 20 honorees, but allowing judges to select less than that amount if the candidates did not reach their threshold of excellence. Also, those selected were limited to a maximum of three per firm and two from a geographical office of a firm. Submissions are only accepted from those 40 and younger.

The top ranked honorees will become eligible for the ENR national Top 20 Under 40 program, with winners announced in the second half of 2018.

Candidates are graded by three primary criteria: industry experience and education; career and industry leadership; and community service and involvement.

ENR Southwest will profile each member of this year's class in the upcoming January 2018 print edition and soon thereafter, on this site. For now, here is an alphabetical list by last name of the ENR Southwest Top Young Professionals in the Southwest.

Congratulations to the winners.

Josh Ahrens, Project Manager, Burns & McDonnell

Emily Allen, Principal, Dekker/Perich/Sabatini

Manrique Umana Brenes, Architect/Technical Leader, Gensler

Cheyne Brown, Design Manager, Interior Designer, Gensler

Beau Brush, Project Manager II, Ryan Companies US, Inc.

Rob Caputo, Director of Construction Technology, Katerra

Joel Darnell, Senior Project Manager, Ryan Companies US, Inc.

Kimberly Davids, General Manager, The Weitz Company

Jennifer Delaporte, Business Development Manager, Graycor Construction Company, Inc.

Hannah Feil Greenhood, Associate/Architect, Dekker/Perich/Sabatini

Bryan Kuster, Project Director, McCarthy Building Companies

Jeff MacCabe, VDC Engineer, The PENTA Building Group

Scott Miller, Project Manager Sundt Construction

Brianna Nessler, Designer & Photographer, Small Giants

Stephanie Templeton, Structural Project Engineer, Gannett Fleming

Martin Sanchez, Project Manager, AECOM Hunt

Ralph Sibley, Project Manager, The PENTA Building Group

Ryan Sisti, Job Captain, Gensler

Ronnie Thevenot, Civil Engineer, Stanley Consultants

Corey Wallace, Associate Principal Engineer, Southland Industries