ENR Southwest Announces 2018 Top Young Professionals

ENR Southwest is pleased to announce the Top Young Professionals in the architecture, engineering and construction community.
We continued the selection guidelines set when we “rebranded” the Top 20 Under 40 program. These refinements included maintaining a maximum of 20 honorees, but allowing judges to select less than that amount if the candidates did not reach their threshold of excellence. Also, those selected were limited to a maximum of three per firm and two from a geographical office of a firm. Submissions are only accepted from those 40 and younger.
The top ranked honorees will become eligible for the ENR national Top 20 Under 40 program, with winners announced in the second half of 2018.
Candidates are graded by three primary criteria: industry experience and education; career and industry leadership; and community service and involvement.
ENR Southwest will profile each member of this year's class in the upcoming January 2018 print edition and soon thereafter, on this site. For now, here is an alphabetical list by last name of the ENR Southwest Top Young Professionals in the Southwest.
Congratulations to the winners.
Josh Ahrens, Project Manager, Burns & McDonnell
Emily Allen, Principal, Dekker/Perich/Sabatini
Manrique Umana Brenes, Architect/Technical Leader, Gensler
Cheyne Brown, Design Manager, Interior Designer, Gensler
Beau Brush, Project Manager II, Ryan Companies US, Inc.
Rob Caputo, Director of Construction Technology, Katerra
Joel Darnell, Senior Project Manager, Ryan Companies US, Inc.
Kimberly Davids, General Manager, The Weitz Company
Jennifer Delaporte, Business Development Manager, Graycor Construction Company, Inc.
Hannah Feil Greenhood, Associate/Architect, Dekker/Perich/Sabatini
Bryan Kuster, Project Director, McCarthy Building Companies
Jeff MacCabe, VDC Engineer, The PENTA Building Group
Scott Miller, Project Manager Sundt Construction
Brianna Nessler, Designer & Photographer, Small Giants
Stephanie Templeton, Structural Project Engineer, Gannett Fleming
Martin Sanchez, Project Manager, AECOM Hunt
Ralph Sibley, Project Manager, The PENTA Building Group
Ryan Sisti, Job Captain, Gensler
Ronnie Thevenot, Civil Engineer, Stanley Consultants
Corey Wallace, Associate Principal Engineer, Southland Industries