ENR New York Announces 2018 Top Young Professionals

ENR New York is pleased to announce its 2018 Top Young Professionals. ENR’s Regional Publications invite people each year to nominate deserving, up-and-coming leaders working in the construction and design industries. Contestants are judged based on their industry experience, education, leadership skills and community service. This year, ENR New York received nearly 100 entries, from which 20 winners were chosen. The winners, listed below, will be profiled in the January 2018 issue of ENR New York. Congratulations!

Aine O'Dwyer , CEO, Conti Professional Services

Alexandra Gellman , Senior Counsei, AECOM Tishman

Christian Roche , Senior Associate, Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Danei Cesario , Project Architect, Francis Cauffman

David Adams , Account Executive, Structure Tone

Enda Crowley , Senior Project Manager, Clune Construction Company

Ibrahim Odeh , Doctor, Columbia University

Joeann E. Walker , Associate, Zetlin & De Chiara LLP

Joseph Strafac i, Principal Engineer, T&M Associates

Ksenia Tretiakova , Senior Design Engineer, Leslie E. Robertson Associates (LERA)

Lisa Peterson , Department Manager, Transportation Services Dewberry

Margo K. Cargill , CEO, Titanium Linx Consulting, Inc.

Morgan Moldoff , Project Engineer, Rail Transportation CHA Consulting, Inc.

Rebecca Klebanoff , Assistant General Counsel, Vidaris, Inc.

Ryan S. Lean , Associate Partner, Jaros, Baum & Bolles (JB&B)

Sandra Yencho , Senior Project Manager, Mace North America Limited

Sarah Steib , PE Supervising Engineer, T&M Associates

Timothy Ward , Associate, Langan

William C. Curran , Senior Mechanical Engineer, Gannett Fleming, Inc.

, Senior Mechanical Engineer, Gannett Fleming, Inc. Yaquta Faquih, Asst. Project Manager / Scheduler, STV, Inc.