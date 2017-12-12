ENR New York Announces 2018 Top Young Professionals

ENR New York is pleased to announce its 2018 Top Young Professionals. ENR’s Regional Publications invite people each year to nominate deserving, up-and-coming leaders working in the construction and design industries. Contestants are judged based on their industry experience, education, leadership skills and community service. This year, ENR New York received nearly 100 entries, from which 20 winners were chosen. The winners, listed below, will be profiled in the January 2018 issue of ENR New York. Congratulations!
- Aine O'Dwyer, CEO, Conti Professional Services
- Alexandra Gellman, Senior Counsei, AECOM Tishman
- Christian Roche, Senior Associate, Langan Engineering & Environmental Services
- Danei Cesario, Project Architect, Francis Cauffman
- David Adams, Account Executive, Structure Tone
- Enda Crowley, Senior Project Manager, Clune Construction Company
- Ibrahim Odeh, Doctor, Columbia University
- Joeann E. Walker, Associate, Zetlin & De Chiara LLP
- Joseph Strafaci, Principal Engineer, T&M Associates
- Ksenia Tretiakova, Senior Design Engineer, Leslie E. Robertson Associates (LERA)
- Lisa Peterson, Department Manager, Transportation Services Dewberry
- Margo K. Cargill, CEO, Titanium Linx Consulting, Inc.
- Morgan Moldoff, Project Engineer, Rail Transportation CHA Consulting, Inc.
- Rebecca Klebanoff, Assistant General Counsel, Vidaris, Inc.
- Ryan S. Lean, Associate Partner, Jaros, Baum & Bolles (JB&B)
- Sandra Yencho, Senior Project Manager, Mace North America Limited
- Sarah Steib, PE Supervising Engineer, T&M Associates
- Timothy Ward, Associate, Langan
- William C. Curran, Senior Mechanical Engineer, Gannett Fleming, Inc.
- Yaquta Faquih, Asst. Project Manager / Scheduler, STV, Inc.