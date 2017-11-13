Award of Merit – Sports/Entertainment: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis
Award of Merit
Owner: Indianapolis Motor Speedway LLC
General Contractor: AECOM Hunt
Lead Design Firm: CSO Architects/Browning Day Mullins Dierdorf
Structural Engineer: Fink Roberts & Petrie Inc.
Civil Engineer: American Structurepoint
MEP Engineer: Circle Design Group
Landscape Architect: Browning Day Mullins Dierdorf
Owners Representative: Browning Investments
Renovating the historic 235,000-seat speedway posed numerous challenges, such as working on 65-year-old structures that contained asbestos and lead paint, exterior structures with years of exposure to the elements and degraded plumbing and electrical systems. The project involved renovation of concessions, restrooms, grandstands, suites, terraces, clubs, a new entry gate, parking, office space, seating, paddocks and the removal and replacement of the penthouse canopy.
The iconic front straight pylon videoboards were replaced with state-ofthe- art LED boards to display scoreboard and race status information. Using local subcontractors and trades, all work was completed on time for the 100th Indy 500.
Related Article: A Great Year for Midwestern Innovation