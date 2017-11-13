Award of Merit – Sports/Entertainment: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis

Award of Merit

Owner: Indianapolis Motor Speedway LLC

General Contractor: AECOM Hunt

Lead Design Firm: CSO Architects/Browning Day Mullins Dierdorf

Structural Engineer: Fink Roberts & Petrie Inc.

Civil Engineer: American Structurepoint

MEP Engineer: Circle Design Group

Landscape Architect: Browning Day Mullins Dierdorf

Owners Representative: Browning Investments

Renovating the historic 235,000-seat speedway posed numerous challenges, such as working on 65-year-old structures that contained asbestos and lead paint, exterior structures with years of exposure to the elements and degraded plumbing and electrical systems. The project involved renovation of concessions, restrooms, grandstands, suites, terraces, clubs, a new entry gate, parking, office space, seating, paddocks and the removal and replacement of the penthouse canopy.

The iconic front straight pylon videoboards were replaced with state-ofthe- art LED boards to display scoreboard and race status information. Using local subcontractors and trades, all work was completed on time for the 100th Indy 500.



Related Article: A Great Year for Midwestern Innovation