ABC Rocky Mountain Honors 2017 Excellence in Construction Award Winners

The Rocky Mountain Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABCRMC) celebrated member companies for their exceptional construction projects at the 16thannual Excellence in Construction (EIC) Awards on October 20th in Denver.

The projects were judged based on complexity, unusual challenges or problems overcome, innovative techniques or programs, value-engineering, safety records and owner satisfaction. Project award levels are: Award of Excellence (first place), Award of Merit (second place), or Letter of Commendation (third place).

Excellence and Merit award winners are eligible to submit their projects to compete at the ABC National Excellence in Construction Awards, which take place in March 2018 in Long Beach, Calif.

Excellence Awards

Douglass Colony Group: 28th & Canyon – Exteriors

Encore Electric Inc.: Colorado State University Stadium – Electrical: More than $10 Million

FCI Constructors Inc.: Eaton Area Community Center – Institutional: $10-$25 Million

Milender White: Toolik Ecological Observatory – Other Construction: $2-$100 Million

Mortenson Construction: Colorado State University On-Campus Stadium – Mega Project: More than $100 Million

MTech Mechanical: 1401 Lawrence – Mechanical: Commercial $2-$10 Million

RK Mechanical Inc.: Aggie Village at CSU – Mechanical: All Projects More than $10 Million

RK Specialties Inc.: UCCS Village at Alpine Valley – Other Specialty Construction: Commercial Less than $10 Million

Spacecon Specialty Contractors LLC: University of Colorado, Colorado Springs Ent Center for the Arts – Interiors

Merit Awards

Adolfson & Peterson Construction: Block 32 Utilities Administrative Building – Institutional: $10-$25 Million

Adolfson & Peterson Construction: Silverthorne Performing Arts Center – Institutional: $5-$10 Million

Douglass Colony Group: Country Club Towers – Sitework/Landscape/Hardscape

Douglass Colony Group: State Capital Reroof – Other Specialty Construction: Commercial Less than $10 Million

Encore Electric Inc.: Silverthorne Performing Arts Center – Electrical: Commercial Less than $2 Million

Encore Electric Inc.: Vail Valley Medical Center Phase 1 - West Wing – Electrical: Commercial $2-$10 Million

Hensel Phelps: Denver Health 601 Broadway Hospital Support Services Building – Health Care: $25 to $100 Million

Hensel Phelps: Union Tower West – Commercial: $25-$100 Million

Kuck Mechanical Contractors: Larimer County Humane Society – Mechanical: Commercial $2-$10 Million

Pinkard Construction: Moorhead Recreation Center – Institutional: $10-$25 Million

RK Mechanical Inc.: 245 Columbine – Mechanical: Commercial $2-$10 Million

Special Recognition Awards

Excellence in Marketing: Marika Bacon, FCI Constructors Inc. – Eaton Area Community Center

LEED Project: Adolfson & Peterson Construction – Block 32 Utilities Administration Building

Design-Build Project: FCI Constructors Inc. – Eaton Area Community Center

Free-Enterprise Award: Milender White – Toolik Ecological Observatory

ABC announced the individual chapter award winners at EIC as well. Two individuals were recognized as the ABCer of the Year and the Young Professional of the Year. These awards honor members who have contributed above and beyond expectations and have been dedicated to promoting the merit shop philosophy and growing the chapter.

ABCer of the Year: Aaron Eide, Flood and Peterson

Young Professional of the Year: Jill Dustman-Coe, White Construction Group

ABC’s BEAM Club is comprised of members who actively work to recruit new members. The following individuals either have recently joined the BEAM Club or have moved up a level of service.

BEAM Club (recruited five or more new members): Darren Hinton, Milender White; Rachael Koch, Power Management Systems & Sales and Rob Marceau, RK Mechanical Inc.

Merit Level (recruited 10 or more new members): Bob Purchase, Graybar Electric

Merit PLUS Level (recruited 15 or more new members): Jason Maxwell, White Construction Group

Presidential Level (recruited 25 or more new members): Dennis Walker, United Rentals

The award winners were determined by a panel of nine judges, comprised of industry experts who dedicated their time to judge the submitted projects. They are: David Bellomo, Kawneer; Kira Chafee, CFC Construction; Sara Coutts, Neenan Archistruction; Jake Hallauer, Chrisland Real Estate Cos.; Kelly Hedlund, Armstrong World Industries; Travis Hossfeld, Stafford Construction Services Corp.; Liz Newman, McCauley Constructors; Leif Rosenvold, KLOK Group and Tyler Whittaker, The Beck Group.