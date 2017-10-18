Specialty Construction Award of Merit: Driskill Hotel Balcony Repair and Restoration

The Driskill Hotel Balcony Repair and Restoration

Austin, Texas

Award of Merit

Owner: Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Lead Design Firm: Building Consultants Ltd.

General Contractor: Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing

Subcontractors: HCS Construction Specialties LLC; Baker Drywall Austin Ltd.; Blue Diamond Steel LLC; Beckett Electrical Services LLC; Impact Fire Services; Area Wide Protective; Precision Demolition; Redi Carpet; Contractors Access Equipment; Construction Rent-a-Fence; Mainstream Painting; Concrete Renovation

Originally built in 1886, the Driskill Hotel is an Austin landmark, host to 189 guest rooms, 14 suites and 13 historic meeting rooms. This $1-million project repaired recent water damage to the four major balconies, including balcony-deck replacement and waterproofing, balustrade restoration and facade repair. Maintaining the historic character of the hotel was critical, so on the advice of a preservation architect, the team removed the cast-iron balustrades before repairing and reinstalling them.

The contractor began the balcony deck replacements on the 6th Street side to avoid interfering with the hotel’s valet service on Brazos Street. After demolition, the project team installed new 3⁄4-in.-thick plywood decking, joists, beams and framing. Then a loose-laid reinforced PVC single-ply waterproofing system was installed, followed by a 3-in. concrete slab with an 1/8-in. per ft slope. The crew installed plaster and sheathing at the soffits, intricate crown molding and trim on the balustrades and copper flashing around the perimeter of the balconies.



Related Article: Diverse Projects Named Region’s Best