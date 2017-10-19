Higher Education/Research Award of Merit: University of Denver School of Engineering and Computer Science

University of Denver School of Engineering and Computer Science

Denver

Award of Merit

Owner: University of Denver

Lead Design Firm: AndersonMasonDale Architects PC

General Contractor: GH Phipps Construction Cos.

Civil Engineer: Anderson & Hastings Consultants Inc.

Structural Engineer: Martin/Martin Consulting Engineers

MEP Engineer: Shaffer Baucom Engineering & Consulting

Architect: University of Denver Office of the University Architect

Subcontractors: B&C Steel Inc.; Ludvik Electric Co.; Olson Plumbing & Heating; Soderberg Masonry Inc.

Construction of the Daniel Felix Ritchie School of Engineering and Computer Science and the Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging at the University of Denver involved impressive coordination between the electrical contractor and masons. The masons had to drill holes in the structural brick and then the electricians threaded electrical wires through them. The process demanded close cooperation between trades as the walls went up to accommodate devices such as outlets, lighting fixtures, switches and telecom connections. Moreover, the brick walls had to remain clean and undamaged during the process.

The new structure is part of the university’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiative, and as such, it consolidates programs that were previously housed in five buildings. A key research purpose is the search for cures to diseases associated with aging. The building’s brick exterior is decidedly old school, but the ultramodern interior will foster innovation for decades to come.



