Southwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Tucson

City Grill

Barbi Reuter

Vice Chair of Board of Directors

Tucson Metro Chamber

Arizona’s second-largest city “has really been on fire as of late,” Reuter says. Although post-recession recovery was slow, the recent completion of a modern streetcar line connecting downtown to the University of Arizona has helped, she says. The Rio Nuevo District has leveraged private investment downtown as well. Another bonus is an improved industrial market and equilibrium in the vacancy rate, Reuter says, adding that the city’s housing market is rebounding, with 3,000 permits expected in 2017.



Firm in Focus

Lloyd Construction Co.

2180 N. Wilmot Rd., Tucson

President: Bill Lloyd

Founded: 1969

What’s New: The firm recently worked on the AC Hotel and a hangar canopy for the Pima Air and Space Museum. It also remodeled a locker room for the University of Arizona Student Recreation Center.