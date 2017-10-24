Small Project Merit: Barbara Antonsen Memorial Park

Barbara Antonsen Memorial Park

Sedona, Ariz.

Award of Merit

Owner/Developer: City of Sedona

Lead Design Firm/Civil Engineer: Westlake Reed Leskosky

General Contractor: Loven Contracting

Structural/MEP Engineer: Shephard Wesnitzer

Landscape Consultant: Richard S. Hubbell & Associates

The amphitheater is located in Sedona, Ariz., surrounded by the sandstone formations for which the area is famous. This project’s unique architecture required a considerable amount of precision and collaboration between all members of the construction and design team. The amphitheater features a performance area with shaded seating for 200 to 300 people, dressing rooms, restrooms and landscape amenities that include a gabion wall and a decomposed rock walkway.

The facility’s postmodern design was inspired by the ball court at the Wupatki National Monument near Flagstaff as well by the region’s red earth, cliffs and blue sky.

The canopy reaches over a portion of lawn seating to support a structure of small oxidized steel piping while blending into the surrounding mountain colors. A specific challenge was keeping the project within its $1.2-million budget.

The design was originally mocked up using 4D modeling and Revit.



