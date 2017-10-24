Office/Retail/Mixed-Use Merit: Hubbard Radio Phoenix

Hubbard Radio

Phoenix

Award of Merit

Owner/Developer: Hubbard Radio Phoenix

General Contractor: McGough Construction

Design Firm: RSP Architects

Civil Engineer: Wood, Patel & Associates

Structural Engineer: Meyer, Borgman & Johnson

MEP Engineer: LSW Engineers

Architect: RSP Architects

Landscape Architect: Trueform Landscape Architecture Studio

Project Manager: McGough Construction

Subcontractors: IMCOR; Delta Diversified; Pioneer Masonry; Hardrock Concrete; Adobe Drywall

Hubbard Radio Phoenix integrates broadcasting studios for five radio stations, regional executive offices and a sales and marketing workspace within a two-story building totaling 23,000 sq ft.

The $9.4-million project resulted in a flexible layout that takes advantage of daylighting, landscape, mountain views and improved acoustics. Design-build methodology played a major role in facility construction.

Exposed concrete, open ceilings and exposed-metal decks highlight the building’s structural, mechanical and electrical infrastructure. To provide column-free space throughout, the building was designed for an office module to fit between its structural masonry shell, resulting in a daylighting-friendly floorplate throughout the workplace.

The lobby, adorned by a skylight, has the feel of a two-story canyon, while a musically inspired grand staircase and its railing emulate guitar strings. The project was completed on time and within budget.



