Mountain States City Scoop: Construction Starts in Billings

Overall Construction Spending Expected to Decline by More Than 9% in 2018

A rise in non-residential activity will be more than offset by declines in residential and non-building work.

October 20, 2017
City Grill

Cary HegrebergCary Hegreberg
Executive Director
Montana Contractors’ Association

“We’ve seen almost a reversal of fortunes, with western Montana now experiencing robust construction activity and eastern Montana dwindling as the oil, coal and agriculture industries are all in the doldrums,” Hegreberg says. “Despite passing a modest increase in our state fuel tax during the recent legislative session, highway contractors are not faring as well as vertical builders and their subs. A number of school districts around the state are building new facilities, and commercial developments in western Montana keep popping up.”


Firm in Focus

Architectonis
519 Howard Ave., Billings
Principal Architect: Dennie Stephenson
Founded: 2007
What’s New: The firm just completed an upscale private residence on the Yellowstone River near Laurel, Mont. The home features a complex spiral staircase and views of the river.

