Mountain States City Scoop: Construction Starts in Billings

City Grill

Cary Hegreberg

Executive Director

Montana Contractors’ Association

“We’ve seen almost a reversal of fortunes, with western Montana now experiencing robust construction activity and eastern Montana dwindling as the oil, coal and agriculture industries are all in the doldrums,” Hegreberg says. “Despite passing a modest increase in our state fuel tax during the recent legislative session, highway contractors are not faring as well as vertical builders and their subs. A number of school districts around the state are building new facilities, and commercial developments in western Montana keep popping up.”



Firm in Focus

Architectonis

519 Howard Ave., Billings

Principal Architect: Dennie Stephenson

Founded: 2007

What’s New: The firm just completed an upscale private residence on the Yellowstone River near Laurel, Mont. The home features a complex spiral staircase and views of the river.